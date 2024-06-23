Walmart Announces Electronic Shelf Labels They Can Change Remotely

1719109208862.png

""The new labels allow employees to change prices as often as every ten seconds.""If it's hot outside, we can raise the price of water and ice cream. If there's something that's close to the expiration date, we can lower the price — that's the good news," said Phil Lempert, a grocery industry analyst...

The ability to easily change prices wasn't mentioned in Walmart's announcement that 2,300 stores will have the digitized shelf labels by 2026. Daniela Boscan, who participated in Walmart's pilot of the labels in Texas, said the label's key benefits are "increased productivity and reduced walking time," plus quicker restocking of shelves...

As higher wages make labor more expensive, retailers big and small can benefit from the increased productivity that digitized shelf labels enable, said Santiago Gallino, a professor specializing in retail management at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. "The bottom line, at least when I talk to retailers, is the calculation of the amount of labor that they're going to save by incorporating this. And in that sense, I don't think that this is something that only large corporations like Walmart or Target can benefit from," Gallino said. "I think that smaller chains can also see the potential benefit of it."
Indeed, Walmart's announcement calls the tech "a win" for both customers and their workers, arguing that updating prices with a mobile app means "reducing the need to walk around the store to change paper tags by hand and giving us more time to support customers in the store." Professor Gallino tells NPR he doesn't think Walmart will suddenly change prices — though he does think Walmart will use it to keep their offline and online prices identical.

The article also points out you can already find electronic shelf labels at other major grocers inlcuding Amazon Fresh stores and Whole Foods — and that digitized shelf labels "are even more common in stores across Europe."Another feature of electronic shelf labels is their product descriptions. [Grocery analyst] Lempert notes that barcodes on the new labels can provide useful details other than the price. "They can actually be used where you take your mobile device and you scan it and it can give you more information about the product — whether it's the sourcing of the product, whether it's gluten free, whether it's keto friendly. That's really the promise of what these shelf tags can do," Lempert said."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/24/06/23...ctronic-shelf-labels-they-can-change-remotely
 
erek said:
""The new labels allow employees to change prices as often as every ten seconds.""If it's hot outside, we can raise the price of water and ice cream.
This right here should be illegal.

Fuck. Even just fucking thinking about doing this should be a fucking crime.

Yes, I am opposed to thought crimes, but in this case I'll make a goddamn exception.

We need revolution.
 
This is not a thought crime, it is a literal crime to raise the price of a product between taking it off the shelf and paying for it.

Price changes like this should be done overnight when the store is closed.

I'm also pretty sure that raising the price of water during a heatwave is illegal. In civilized countries they are giving out free water then, not profiteering through price gouging. "We know you're literally going to die if you don't get water, therefore it costs 10x the usual price" - Phillip Lembert, the moron might as well have said this.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
This right here should be illegal.

Fuck. Even just fucking thinking about doing this should be a fucking crime.

Yes, I am opposed to thought crimes, but in this case I'll make a goddamn exception.

We need revolution.
When I place an item in the cart a social contract is formed. You listed the price as X, I determined that I would agree to purchase it at that price.
Honest labelling errors aside are one thing and I can decide at the till if I still want that item. But if they are potentially intentionally changing the price every 10 seconds I have no clue what the price will be and the agreement is null.
It should be required for them to announce the changes as they happen. Otherwise start taking pictures of the prices as you load them into the cart, if they go up by the time your at the till tell them no and if they refuse put it aside. They start wasting lots of time having to re-shelve maybe they reconsider.
 
Dynamic pricing has been shut down every time a company brings it up. The quote at the beginning of the article isn’t even from a company but an “industry analyst”. Based on the placement of the quote it appears to be there just to drive outrage and article sharing.
 
I have a tag like that. In my case it's an ESP32-based WiFi/BT microcontroller board with a little piece of integrated e-paper and a tiny Li-ion battery.
Dumb idea, because when someone gets ahold of the password, amazing things might happen. Also, they need to be charged regularly.
Not cheap, either.
Also, it's WiFi, so - shit. There will always be a bunch of tags in some dead zone refusing to refresh.
 
M76 said:
This is not a thought crime, it is a literal crime to raise the price of a product between taking it off the shelf and paying for it.

Price changes like this should be done overnight when the store is closed.

I'm also pretty sure that raising the price of water during a heatwave is illegal. In civilized countries they are giving out free water then, not profiteering through price gouging. "We know you're literally going to die if you don't get water, therefore it costs 10x the usual price" - Phillip Lembert, the moron might as well have said this.
Now you have me thinking of in-store retail automated scalping

They don’t care about the customers but the shareholders
 
I don't speak for anyone Walmart but the current problem is changing shelf labels is a pain I picked up over 20k in shelf labels on the floor that got knocked off. I wonder if these will be battery operated since cords would just make a mess for the modular team who changes shelf spaces to make room for new freight. Right now shelf labels are printed on Zebra printers a mobile printer device they used to be printed on sheets. I just hope there isn't another store remodel of kids from Texas installing these in the store and smoking pot on break. It's a good way to stay on top of profit margins for Walmart if that is a thing
 
michalrz said:
I have a tag like that. In my case it's an ESP32-based WiFi/BT microcontroller board with a little piece of integrated e-paper and a tiny Li-ion battery.
Dumb idea, because when someone gets ahold of the password, amazing things might happen. Also, they need to be charged regularly.
Not cheap, either.
Also, it's WiFi, so - shit. There will always be a bunch of tags in some dead zone refusing to refresh.
If it's actual epaper, and they're sensible, battery shouldn't be too bad...

Wake up once a day, during closed hours (or at least in the middle of the night for 24/7 walmarts), hook up to wifi and check the price, then go back to sleep. If you don't get a price, switch to an error and someone will come and fix it maybe. Could have rules so it may be fine to keep the old price for a day or two, or be fancy and send out a price schedule for a few days ahead and then you can spread check ins over the whole day.

Or have something like a rfid/nfc sender an employee has to go out and touch all the tags with. Still easier than real tags.
 
M76 said:
I'm also pretty sure that raising the price of water during a heatwave is illegal. In civilized countries they are giving out free water then, not profiteering through price gouging. "We know you're literally going to die if you don't get water, therefore it costs 10x the usual price" - Phillip Lembert, the moron might as well have said this.
This is like eveything has pro and counts, higher price can make the supply higher and the distribution toward the biggest need, keep water free during a heatwave people keep the swimming pool high and the grass green and there no water anymore, put a really high price and everyone has something to drink.

maddude said:
Dynamic pricing has been shut down every time a company brings it up.
Almost every company do it in some ways, they call it rebate instead of calling the absence of rebate a price surge.
 
This could reduce waste quite a bit (older milk nearer experition date sold cheaper), there is already some of this in grocery store but it could get much better and wider.

M76 said:
Price changes like this should be done overnight when the store is closed.
according to the article, In Europe where they have those price during opening hours only go one way, down, iso no one will mind and the logical direction for them, perishable food value should usually go down with time not up.
 
The NEX commissary has had electronic price tags for years, just not sure how they are updated, possibly a handheld device since there is a small barcode on the printed section below the digital numbers.
 
michalrz said:
There will always be a bunch of tags in some dead zone refusing to refresh.
Best Buy has had these tags for years, and Whole Foods has as well, probably even longer. They don't do dynamic pricing like that, though.
 
michalrz said:
Dumb idea, because when someone gets ahold of the password, amazing things might happen. Also, they need to be charged regularly.
I didn't think about that. Will it be possible, or how long until they make a Flipper Zero type device that will be able to set the price of grapes to $3,000 per pound?
 
1_rick said:
Best Buy has had these tags for years, and Whole Foods has as well, probably even longer. They don't do dynamic pricing like that, though.
MrGuvernment said:
Many stores have had these for literal years...
Okay, I will allow that. :D

I would, however, meet half-way and integrate the heavy-lifting part (power, WiFi) into the shelf, and just connect all the e-paper to one hub.
An update would require multiplexing of some sort (to handle multiple paper surfaces with one driver), but what's fun is that you could integrate other stuff into the shelf, such as a uhh tensometer? Strain gauge? Basically a plate that would send a notification back once a shelf is depleted. Digital scales.
I just like things I can see, you know? Whenever I think of WiFi, I get antsy.

I get the time savings that come with this.
 
I found a few pics of the tag I have

IMG_20231029_141121947.jpg

IMG_20231029_141140275.jpg


It's a fun device for various super-low-power projects like a calendar, stock/currency ticker...
 
M76 said:
This is not a thought crime, it is a literal crime to raise the price of a product between taking it off the shelf and paying for it.

Price changes like this should be done overnight when the store is closed.
Yep.

The big point of this, is saving time and manpower on manually changing thousands of labels. I worked at a Staples for about 8 months, and that was the worst part of the job.

1_rick said:
Best Buy has had these tags for years, and Whole Foods has as well, probably even longer. They don't do dynamic pricing like that, though.
Sure, they have some prototype stores or stores in higher end neighborhoods. But, electronic tags are not standard in the U.S. for......any store chain I know of. Even Apple stores aren't doing this standard.
 
What system is currently in place preventing the price from being different on the shelf versus at the register?

This is for time saving not changing prices on you with an evil grin "GOTCHA!" when you check out. They can do that already with sticker labels and updating the prices in the computer.
 
LukeTbk said:
This is like eveything has pro and counts, higher price can make the supply higher and the distribution toward the biggest need, keep water free during a heatwave people keep the swimming pool high and the grass green and there no water anymore, put a really high price and everyone has something to drink.
This isn't how things work.

During a heat wave a responsible government regulates water usage.

Setting a high price does the opposite of ensuring everyone has something to drink. It ensures the rich and privileged have something to drink. This is how dictatorships control their population.
 
travm said:
Setting a high price does the opposite of ensuring everyone has something to drink. It ensures the rich and privileged have something to drink. This is how dictatorships control their population.
There is no high price for which a single liter would be an issue, controlling is really not keeping things free and exactly and quite literally how you control a population, for some (pool, grass) it can be relatively easy to control, but long shower ?

And, do not assume that if you put people in charge of regulating water that they do not privilege their interest. There is pro and cons to each avenue, one is dictator and control like, the other's price by liters that goes higher and higher the more you use it (with the first x liters free of charge) can be a really good one.

Obviously, the more you can produce and distribute of the good with the extra money you made charging for it, the more attractive price surge are as a system, say during a catastrophe if price rise enough that it is worth it to bring water trucks on location... or build a new permanent infrastructure.
 
Darunion said:
What system is currently in place preventing the price from being different on the shelf versus at the register?
Laws that prohibit it, and you can go back to the shelf to prove the price with the tag that's out. Stores must currently honor the labeled price in that case.
 
KazeoHin said:
Imagine the benefit for the shareholders!
That hyper competitve race to sales cheaper than anyone else could make them win on the short run, but could end up having margin down for everybody.

We can imagine price only go down during the day like they do in Norway to avoid any issue/fines.
 
LukeTbk said:
That hyper competitve race to sales cheaper than anyone else could make them win on the short run, but could end up having margin down for everybody.
The short run? Shareholders only care about the short run. more money NOW. If no money NOW, get money somewhere else. LINE GO UP
 
KazeoHin said:
The short run? Shareholders only care about the short run. more money NOW. If no money NOW, get money somewhere else. LINE GO UP
Yes we are lucky like that customer that if something can help a company in the short run but not in industry has a whole by just crushing everyone margin, someone will do it (if there is not a good collusion system and competition exist), Walmart certainly is the type to crush everyone margin to benefit customer over everything else historically, so it would not be surprising.
 
One step closer to scalping groceries. The less of an item is on the shelf, the higher the prices go :D
Near Field Bespoke Pricing is next. "Let's check HeadRusch's Social Sco...................oh my god................5000% markup, make him shop elsewhere"..... :D
 
GoldenTiger said:
Laws that prohibit it, and you can go back to the shelf to prove the price with the tag that's out. Stores must currently honor the labeled price in that case.
I see walmart in new jersey just settled a 1.6M payment for over 2000 inaccuracies across 64 stores over 3 months.

Actually feel like the digital tags will improve things not make them worse. Be harder to hide when typically doing things over the computer will have logs versus the person with the sticker gun missed an item or the label ripped and they said screw it.
 
maddude said:
Dynamic pricing has been shut down every time a company brings it up. The quote at the beginning of the article isn’t even from a company but an “industry analyst”. Based on the placement of the quote it appears to be there just to drive outrage and article sharing.
Bingo. They'll do it overnight.
This idea makes a whole lot of sense and I'm surprised they haven't done it sooner.
Why have associates manually have to print and put stickers/labels every night?
What a colossal waste of time.

Even worse - they "forget" to change the physical price in the aisle, but it gets changed digitally at the register and you pay more up front anyway. Lots of stores seem to intentionally do this. Dollar General got sued for it, IIRC.

Just read the guy above me and I totally agree. :D
 
sleepeeg3 said:
Bingo. They'll do it overnight.
In Norway and other place they do reduce price during the day, overnight is necessary only if you rise price up.

We had this in North America for quite a long time, to show people gas price, without much issue (those do go up during the day I think, but you often pay before gazing up and have the machine not changing it while gazing as an option).
 
