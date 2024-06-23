Walmart Announces Electronic Shelf Labels They Can Change Remotely

travm said: Setting a high price does the opposite of ensuring everyone has something to drink. It ensures the rich and privileged have something to drink. This is how dictatorships control their population. Click to expand...

There is no high price for which a single liter would be an issue, controlling is really not keeping things free and exactly and quite literally how you control a population, for some (pool, grass) it can be relatively easy to control, but long shower ?And, do not assume that if you put people in charge of regulating water that they do not privilege their interest. There is pro and cons to each avenue, one is dictator and control like, the other's price by liters that goes higher and higher the more you use it (with the first x liters free of charge) can be a really good one.Obviously, the more you can produce and distribute of the good with the extra money you made charging for it, the more attractive price surge are as a system, say during a catastrophe if price rise enough that it is worth it to bring water trucks on location... or build a new permanent infrastructure.