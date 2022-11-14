Wallstreet is angry with Hasbro over MTG releases

Status
Not open for further replies.
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,320
https://kotaku.com/mtg-30th-anniversary-black-lotus-transformers-warhammer-1849779811
https://www.polygon.com/23458064/magic-the-gathering-overprinting-hasbro-stock-downgrade
https://www.investing.com/news/stoc...bofa-to-double-downgrade-hasbro-432SI-2943159

TLDR;
Hasbro is starting to print official tournament legal "proxies" of cards they said they would never reprint, this has the potential to deflate the value of collector cards like Black Lotus currently valued between $4000-$5000 USD.
Investors claim they are "overproducing" cards so rare cards aren't actually that rare, they also claim there are too many releases.


Note:
Official proxy cards are tournament legal as long as they are in a solid-backed opaque sleeve so you can not see the different backing from the official cards.
 
Last edited:
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,521
Armenius said:
Don't see how this is tech-related.
Click to expand...
It is not. OT I don't think it will affect the value of the original cards much. People pay stupid amounts for first edition prints. Also what does wallstreet care about value of the cards out in the market. They don't make any money of private sales of rare cards.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top