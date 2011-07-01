Wake on Lan (WOL) doesn't work with P8P67 Pro

I have a problem not being able to get Wake On Lan (WOL / PME) to work on my ASUS board, despite having it turned on in BIOS (under APM in advanced I enabled boot from PCI, PICE, and Ring) and windows (all WOL options enabled in the card properties). I also disabled the power saving options in the card properties.
When I power down the machine, it cuts power to the NIC and there are no lights on at the switch or the computer end, so no way to wake it. Tried seeing if anyone has gotten it to work on forums, but I only find people with problems and no solutions. Tried calling ASUS and they had no solutions.
Has ANYONE gotten this to work? Even on related boards?
(among others) same problem: http://forums.anandtech.com/archive/index.php/t-2160494.html
