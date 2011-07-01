Wake on Lan (WOL) doesn't work with P8P67 Pro

killrpooh said:



When I power down the machine, it cuts power to the NIC and there are no lights on at the switch or the computer end, so no way to wake it. Tried seeing if anyone has gotten it to work on forums, but I only find people with problems and no solutions. Tried calling ASUS and they had no solutions.



Has ANYONE gotten this to work? Even on related boards?



Just in case anyone still uses this board and couldn't solve the riddle, i found it is linked to AHCI Mode being enabled under the SATA Configuration, crazy, i know, but i put it into IDE mode and turned off and the little LAN LED kept flashing, i sent a WOL Packet from my phone and it woke up... I put it back into AHCI Mode (obviously Windows crashed without that) and when I saved and exited the BIOS the LAN Light no longer lit up. I then went into the Boot Priority List and added in the NIC in position 3 (after HDD & DVDRom, saved and shut down and the little light was indeed blinking. I sent a WOL Packet from my phone, it fired up, and went straight into Windows in AHCI mode with no issues whatsoever. This was driving me mad, and i know it's an ANCIENT topic, but it was relevant to me TODAY, so it may help someone else. Regards.