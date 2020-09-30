Waiting for zen3 CPUs. Testing parts and mobo BIOS upgrade = buy 3100 CPU?

Hi Guys...
Due to recent stock shortages and I pulled the trigger on all components for two brand new AMD builds based on upcoming zen3 CPUs (most likely 5800x). I got mobos, PSUs, cases, AIOs, case fans, RAM and nvme drives.
I can return them until October 25. According to the latest rumor the launch for rez3 will be October 20. So assuming I get my hands on CPUs by October 22-23, it should give me plenty of time to complete builds (including testing all components).
MSI yesterday released new beta BIOS to support Zen3 including x570 Tomahawk mobo, do you know if I need it on my mobo in order for 5800x CPU to work? or will it work out of the box.
If I need to flash BIOS, I guess I won't have a choice but to buy i.e. one 3100 CPU. This will also allow me to test the rest of the components (except maybe AIO) and maybe install windows 10. Then in theory I would just swamp CPUs and install AIO.
However swapping 3100 between 2 builds may be not ideal... Without CPUs I could possibly test PSU, case fans, RAM and possibly nVME drives on my current 8700k build. (possibly a lot of pain due to d15 HSF in the way).
Any ideas on how to do this? I know third world problems... LOL
EDIT: Someone pointed out I can do BIOS update without CPU. (it is on page 46 of my mobo's manual). Therefore I might just wait and hope I get zen3 to test the rest of the system. If not I might just buy 3100 CPU...
