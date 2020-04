On October of 2019 Intel said Nov 25th new 10980XE will be out. Well it was a paper a paper launch that got me to buy mobo and ram sitting here for 6 months. Why is Intel delaying but also releasing something newer prior to selling the 10980XE. Im fed up I bet the CPU wont even be out in the summer. I should have gone AMD 3950x but I need HEDT quad channel and run a DAW. What yall think of this.