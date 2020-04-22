Waited nearly 30 years to buy this

After decades of wanting one, picked up a Sega CD!

Goodwilll online has some deals now and again.
This was bundled with a genesis (pictured is my modded one) and a game gear, all listed under the game gear section.

Sega CD needed a new fuse which is more common than not, genesis works, game gear needs new caps.

Thing is the largest console I have now. Wider than my OG Xbox by a couple inches.

Gonna try to get a few boxed games I want, but it takes easily burned .bin files, so I'll play those for a bit.

Genesis has a RGB tripe bypass kit running through an OSSC for amazing output.
 

