Wait what? I Have disabled Copilot in GP and Registery and it just turns itself back on / along with Copilot 365?

What is this nonsense... check my taskbar and realized stupid copilot is running... and has somehow (windows updates I presume?) managed to re-enable itself in Startup Apps along with Copilot 365.
All the while my Group Policy Turn off copilot was /is still set... sooo the Group Policy just doesn't mean anything to microsoft? what is the actual point of setting it if some stupid windows update ignores it and enables copilot and sets it back to auto-start while essentially saying "group policy ... ??? never heard of it?"
Has anyone else noticed that Copilot just ignores the Group Policy and / or registry settings and just decides to re-enable itself and autostart anyway?
