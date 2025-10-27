  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Wait what? I Have disabled Copilot in GP and Registery and it just turns itself back on / along with Copilot 365?

A

atarione

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,453
What is this nonsense... check my taskbar and realized stupid copilot is running... and has somehow (windows updates I presume?) managed to re-enable itself in Startup Apps along with Copilot 365.

All the while my Group Policy Turn off copilot was /is still set... sooo the Group Policy just doesn't mean anything to microsoft? what is the actual point of setting it if some stupid windows update ignores it and enables copilot and sets it back to auto-start while essentially saying "group policy ... ??? never heard of it?"

Has anyone else noticed that Copilot just ignores the Group Policy and / or registry settings and just decides to re-enable itself and autostart anyway?

1761584430342.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top