Wafer Prices Rising by Up to 40% in 2021: Report

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,934
"The foundry industry operates broadly on silicon fabrication nodes and wafer sizes. This article by Telescope Magazine provides insights into the typical use-cases for each wafer size. Although pertaining strictly to pricing of 8-inch (200 mm) wafers, an impending price-rise across the semiconductor industry can be extrapolated on the basis on significant labor cost increases. TSMC is planning to implement a 20% pay hike for its personnel in 2021."

https://www.techpowerup.com/275153/wafer-prices-rising-by-up-to-40-in-2021-report
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,184
Not surprising. There are only two manufacturers left with the latest gen technology, TSMC and Samsung, and there is greater and greater demand for their manufacturing.

Supply and Demand is real. Limited supply and high demand will always drive up prices.

This is why I - despite not being a huge Intel fan - hope their get their shit together with their process, otherwise this is only going to get worse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top