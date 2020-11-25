erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,934
"The foundry industry operates broadly on silicon fabrication nodes and wafer sizes. This article by Telescope Magazine provides insights into the typical use-cases for each wafer size. Although pertaining strictly to pricing of 8-inch (200 mm) wafers, an impending price-rise across the semiconductor industry can be extrapolated on the basis on significant labor cost increases. TSMC is planning to implement a 20% pay hike for its personnel in 2021."
https://www.techpowerup.com/275153/wafer-prices-rising-by-up-to-40-in-2021-report
https://www.techpowerup.com/275153/wafer-prices-rising-by-up-to-40-in-2021-report