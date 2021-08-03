W7 computer freezing (screen is like old analog television, frozen sound and HDD led lighting)

postcd
Hello, on my desktop computer (detail) i turn it on sometimes to play for an hour or two game, but in maybe 40% cases (every other day or so) happen that computer freeze during gameplay (seen no freeze during game not running, though it is minimum time computer running without game):
- screen displays noise like old analog TV when no signal is found (same thing happen with this particular screen when certain device is turned on/off - i mean it is some electricity phenomenon/over-current spike or such, the screen have to be turn off/on)
- sound is frozen (not in a loop but single sound is heard)
- HDD led is on, constant lighting (is it creating dump or such?)
Windows event log shown:
on previous Windows install it not happened, i had different system HDD. Maybe connected via different cable to different SATA socket.
i have already tried to:
- use different power cable connecting to the different wall socket, not to the UPS
- update GPU drivers using SDIO utility (i think this happen across 2 or even 3 such updates in past weeks/months)
- run memory check (i think it was OK if i remember correctly)
- run disk check (chkdsk /f /r), i think it was ok, SMART is all good, no uncorrectable
- sfc /scannow
i see that the GPU is powered through one power connector to which goes two cable branches from PSU (PSU has only two, remaining goes to MB), one is also powering small system 3.5" HDD and other goes to a PC status leds panel (just two cables, others from panel goes to MB not to PSU).
ideas: temperature? i have not yet tried to find a way to record it in time so i see if something is overheated during crash
