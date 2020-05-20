W10 disappearing start menu icons

I just reinstalled Avast Antivirus, Malewarebytes, and Superantispyware a couple days ago and they all gave me a clean bill of health. Just now I restarted (windows 10 current) and 3/4 of my start menu shortcuts were gone (the apps are all still there). I tried reinstalling a couple of the affected apps (7-zip and Bandizip), and it isn't fixing the problem. I uninstalled then reinstalled 7-zip and nada. Anyone know what the fuck this is?



Obviously I can drop new shortcuts into the appropriate folders, but that seems just as kludgy as reinstalling everything. Even moreso, really, since at least reinstalling SHOULD put things back to original condition.



Either way is shit because next time windows shits itself I'm doing all of this over again, unless I figure out a real fix.