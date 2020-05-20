W10 disappearing start menu icons

M

Morlock

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2012
Messages
485
I just reinstalled Avast Antivirus, Malewarebytes, and Superantispyware a couple days ago and they all gave me a clean bill of health. Just now I restarted (windows 10 current) and 3/4 of my start menu shortcuts were gone (the apps are all still there). I tried reinstalling a couple of the affected apps (7-zip and Bandizip), and it isn't fixing the problem. I uninstalled then reinstalled 7-zip and nada. Anyone know what the fuck this is?

Obviously I can drop new shortcuts into the appropriate folders, but that seems just as kludgy as reinstalling everything. Even moreso, really, since at least reinstalling SHOULD put things back to original condition.

Either way is shit because next time windows shits itself I'm doing all of this over again, unless I figure out a real fix.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,917
Morlock said:
I just reinstalled Avast Antivirus, Malewarebytes, and Superantispyware a couple days ago and they all gave me a clean bill of health. Just now I restarted (windows 10 current) and 3/4 of my start menu shortcuts were gone (the apps are all still there). I tried reinstalling a couple of the affected apps (7-zip and Bandizip), and it isn't fixing the problem. I uninstalled then reinstalled 7-zip and nada. Anyone know what the fuck this is?

Obviously I can drop new shortcuts into the appropriate folders, but that seems just as kludgy as reinstalling everything. Even moreso, really, since at least reinstalling SHOULD put things back to original condition.

Either way is shit because next time windows shits itself I'm doing all of this over again, unless I figure out a real fix.
Click to expand...
sfc /scanow in an elevated cmd prompt or powershell.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top