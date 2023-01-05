[W]2x i7-6700, GTX 1650 [H]Ryzen 7 1700, PayPal

UrbanFuturistic
Do you only want ECC UDIMMs or are RDIMMs and LRDIMMs okay? Your board supports RDIMMs and LRDIMMs as well as ECC UDIMMs. And ime, RDIMMs and LRDIMMs are far cheaper than ECC UDIMMs.I’m looking to purchase DDR3-1333 ECC UDIMMs in either:
16x 8gb
Or
32x 4gb
For a total of 128gb for use in an Intel H2312WPJR server.
Let me know what you’ve got. Thanks in advance.
Oh shoot, I missed that. Pretty sure none of mine are UDIMMs.Do you only want ECC UDIMMs or are RDIMMs and LRDIMMs okay? Your board supports RDIMMs and LRDIMMs as well as ECC UDIMMs. And ime, RDIMMs and LRDIMMs are far cheaper than ECC UDIMMs.