

Seated/Hand Controllers Needed



I cannot recommend this enough if you are a flight sim fan. This is a near-future version of the current V-22 Osprey, with jet engines. Understand, this is a bit of a pig compared to a fighter jet, so expect a slower pacing. But I was shocked at how much content there is to this already.



The detail in the cockpit is great. You will operate all of the buttons and switches just like a real cockpit, it isn't for show.



I work in F16 flight simulation for the Air Force and I gotta say, this is really accurate but still very very accessible and fun. Extremely immersive and runs great. Detail level is low for the moment, but you won't mind.



There is a working targeting/IR pod, weapon systems, countermeasures, combat missions... switches are in place for mid-air refueling and HMCS but I haven't made them work yet.



This is the first game that I have kept my Vive on for more than 15 minutes. If this is what you're looking for (you know who you are), you found it.