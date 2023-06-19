VRM temperatures of X570 chipset (Gigabyte X570S UD & X570S GAMING X) with 5950X (no OC)...?

Moratorium
Hello
Im looking to buy a mainboard for my 5950x CPU. I like the Gigabyte X570S and/or X570S GAMING X (they should be the same boards basically). I like them because of cheap price (in my country) and 3 x M.2 slots (all at full speed (!!) - PCIe 4.0 x4 (at least they say so on their website that all three support PCIe 4.0 x4 at the same time )):
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X570S-UD-rev-10
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X570S-GAMING-X-rev-10
The one thing i dont like about the motherboard is that they supposedly have HIGH VRM temps... BUT (!). Im not sure if this applies ONLY to the overclocked CPUs or even CPUs running normally, Non-overclocked. From some tests/reviews its hard to tell. Im planning to run my 5950x "on default", without any overclocking... Im planning to use air cooler DeepCool AK620. Soon im also planning to buy RTX 4090 (currently i have GTX 1070)... So the RTX 4090 should probably "add some heat" to the case and maybe (?) contribute to the temperature (incrase) of the VRMs of the motherboard...
Im judging the VRMs temps of the Gigabyte X570S UD based on these test/reviews/videos etc.:
https://der8auer.com/x570-motherboard-vrm-overview/
Is says 87 c R9 3900x 3.8 GHz @ 1.15 v MLCC ... BUT (!), some issues i have regarding applying the results of the tests to me peronally:
1) AFAIK the board in the tests is NOT the same as the one im planning ( i think), its probably the
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X570-UD-rev-10
But my (planned) is: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X570S-UD-rev-10
and they are somewhat different (even in the VRM section)...
2) These test were done with 3900x and NOT 5950x (mine); (although i care about VRM temps so im not sure if the CPU matters)...?
3) additionally i think it had increased voltage (? - @ 1.15)...?;
4) additionally it was cooled by water cooler (meaning no fans near the VRMs as is the case with "standard" air coolers)
5) additionally the case itself had no active fans (as far as i know).
My question is:
What sort of VRMs temps can i expect with the board (Gigabyte X570S UD) if i use it with None-overclocked (!) 5950x, with air cooler DeepCool AK620, with some basic case fans...
(Maybe someone here has this exact some board with similiarly hungry/powerful CPU...?)
What sort of VRMs temps should i expect...? What are "safe VRM temps"...? What if i add some additionaly few small 40mm fans on top of the VRM heatsinks...? That should help right?
Thank you
