VRM Analysis: MSI's X570 Tomahawk May Become Go-To OC Board

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,719
Another baller / bomb-*** buildzoid analysis!!!
"MSI's X570 Tomahawk, on paper, fixes many of MSI's VRM thermal issues by building one of the most powerful VRMs on a board at its price. Buildzoid reviews the VRM design here. In this video, we're looking at MSI's upcoming X570 Tomahawk motherboard for AMD Ryzen CPUs, like the AMD R9 3900X, 3950X, 3700X, et al. The X570 Tomahawk is meant to fix MSI's known issues with VRM thermals for this generation, and based on the on-paper analysis, the VRM should do that."
"MSI's X570 Tomahawk, on paper, fixes many of MSI's VRM thermal issues by building one of the most powerful VRMs on a board at its price. Buildzoid reviews the VRM design here. In this video, we're looking at MSI's upcoming X570 Tomahawk motherboard for AMD Ryzen CPUs, like the AMD R9 3900X, 3950X, 3700X, et al. The X570 Tomahawk is meant to fix MSI's known issues with VRM thermals for this generation, and based on the on-paper analysis, the VRM should do that."