VR Porn To Be Offered As Room Service In Las Vegas

Las Vegas seems like an odd place for something like this. Why stay in your room watching VR porn when you came to a town with a motto like "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." It just seems like this would go over better in a town that doesn't have 24/7 access to boobies, booze and gambling.

For decades, people have been renting naughty movies to watch in the privacy of their hotel rooms. Now, with virtual reality becoming more prevalent, one company is experimenting with a combination of the two -- VR porn room service. To realise this X-rated dream, porn studio VR Bangers has teamed up with AuraVisor, a British company that crowdfunded its first headset on Indiegogo and Kickstarter last year. The complete package will soon be trialled in Las Vegas hotels, cost $19.99 a pop, and offer a few different scenarios for people to choose from.
 
ruffbytes said:
I would also question the cleanliness of the devices and would be worried about having the thing on my face.
I would be more worried about the cleanliness of the hookers and having them on my face. VR stays in Vegas, VD does not...
 
i can see the ugly hookers will see an increase in Johns since they can wear VR to hide their faces.
 
That is messed up. Pr0n and hookers are just dangerous at so many levels. And then they add this #$@#. To each their own. But we have become a culture desensitized by Pr0n and that is dangerous.
 
Vegas is my second favorite US city behind Chicago. I am there often; just got back from GnR reunion show and am going back next week. Even at the Venetian, Aria, Bellagio, I'm not touching the comforter on the bed unless fully clothed. This idea is disgusting.

Plus why would you want to pay for VR in Vegas? I had two strippers I was chatting up at the bar tell me (and sorry if this inappropriate Kyle/Steve) one would work the you know while the other would take care of the undercarriage just last week... not hookers, strippers (they didn't want money, although probably assumed I was rich - a friend of a friend was in a MGM Penthouse during GnR and Pacquio fight and we had just left there)... I'm happily married so I declined, but man if I was single... It's a different world down there with 0 need for VR.

Put this in shitty hotels that hold conferences in Wherever, USA and it's a goldmine.
 
DigitalGriffin said:
That is messed up. Pr0n and hookers are just dangerous at so many levels. And then they add this #$@#. To each their own. But we have become a culture desensitized by Pr0n and that is dangerous.
Umm what exactly is dangerous about porn? I haven't felt threatened so far.
 
ruffbytes said:
You seem a bit naive. All women want money, especially those in the entertainment line of work.
You been to Vegas before? After the second time if you can't spot a hooker from across the room you are failing - and you should be able to point out the party gals and those not interested as well. These women just thought we were all rich, were slutty, and wanted in on the action. I was rocking Hickey or Boss that night (which they know) and a Raymond Weil so I was "playing the part." Sometimes good looking men get propositioned for sex for free, it's crazy! Especially in Vegas...
 
haste. said:
You been to Vegas before? After the second time if you can't spot a hooker from across the room you are failing - and you should be able to point out the party gals and those not interested as well. These women just thought we were all rich, were slutty, and wanted in on the action. I was rocking Hickey or Boss that night (which they know) and a Raymond Weil so I was "playing the part." Sometimes good looking men get propositioned for sex for free, it's crazy! Especially in Vegas...
Ummm sorry cowboy. Not buying it. They were either going to drag you to a room, 1) Get you worked up, then demand money or raise hell, or 2) They were going to rob you.

Working girls don't pay their rent by giving it out for free. There is ZIP benefit to partying with a rich dude if you have an empty stomach. And most working girls are crazy in some way. Most of them come from messed up backgrounds.

Oh and one other thing: Working girls: The quicker way to an STD (protection or not)

And some of the richest people in Vegas, don't publicly "rock it" with expensive watches as you so proclaim unless they are insecure or have more money than brains. Some are quite modest in their presentation. Several people I personally know are worth 7 figures are very modest in their living standards. They buy modest used cars with cash, and have a modest homes. That's how they got to be rich...by not blowing a wad pretending to be.
 
DigitalGriffin said:
Ummm sorry cowboy. Not buying it. They were either going to drag you to a room, 1) Get you worked up, then demand money or raise hell, or 2) They were going to rob you.

Working girls don't pay their rent by giving it out for free. There is ZIP benefit to partying with a rich dude if you have an empty stomach. And most working girls are crazy in some way. Most of them come from messed up backgrounds.

Oh and one other thing: Working girls: The quicker way to an STD (protection or not)

And some of the richest people in Vegas, don't publicly "rock it" with expensive watches as you so proclaim unless they are insecure or have more money than brains. Some are quite modest in their presentation. Several people I personally know are worth 7 figures are very modest in their living standards. They buy modest used cars with cash, and have a modest homes. That's how they got to be rich...by not blowing a wad pretending to be.
The only reason we were "rocking it" is because we were going to the private club at Mandalay and they require a certain presentation. And yes I know they probably would have robbed and killed me, but I was holding onto the dream (you only get so many after a decade with the same woman ;) ) - and they weren't working girls... nonetheless probably would have been robbed and killed.

I typically throw on some jeans and a t-shirt in Vegas to not draw the attention, but we wouldn't get in (even on the list) if we didn't have suits etc.
 
haste. said:
You been to Vegas before? After the second time if you can't spot a hooker from across the room you are failing - and you should be able to point out the party gals and those not interested as well. These women just thought we were all rich, were slutty, and wanted in on the action. I was rocking Hickey or Boss that night (which they know) and a Raymond Weil so I was "playing the part." Sometimes good looking men get propositioned for sex for free, it's crazy! Especially in Vegas...
If the guy is hot, it is totally legit to be used as a sex toy, even hookers love to have a good time with gorgeous guys! They are sexual beings after all!
 
Wow that would be very cool to loosen up after a big poker game with a few shows from Fapshows.com or Livejasmin. Maybe next month when I'll go there I will try it and give a feedback :D
 
haste. said:
You been to Vegas before? After the second time if you can't spot a hooker from across the room you are failing - and you should be able to point out the party gals and those not interested as well. These women just thought we were all rich, were slutty, and wanted in on the action. I was rocking Hickey or Boss that night (which they know) and a Raymond Weil so I was "playing the part." Sometimes good looking men get propositioned for sex for free, it's crazy! Especially in Vegas...
I guess it feels cool to be good looking! :D
 
