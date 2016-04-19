VR Porn To Be Offered As Room Service In Las Vegas

HardOCP News
Las Vegas seems like an odd place for something like this. Why stay in your room watching VR porn when you came to a town with a motto like "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." It just seems like this would go over better in a town that doesn't have 24/7 access to boobies, booze and gambling.
For decades, people have been renting naughty movies to watch in the privacy of their hotel rooms. Now, with virtual reality becoming more prevalent, one company is experimenting with a combination of the two -- VR porn room service. To realise this X-rated dream, porn studio VR Bangers has teamed up with AuraVisor, a British company that crowdfunded its first headset on Indiegogo and Kickstarter last year. The complete package will soon be trialled in Las Vegas hotels, cost $19.99 a pop, and offer a few different scenarios for people to choose from.
