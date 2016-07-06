VR Porn Convention Closed Due To Overcrowding

HardOCP News
Safety concerns due to overcrowding caused this VR porn convention in Japan to be closed down almost immediately. Sooo many jokes to be made here, so little time. I'll leave that up to you guys in the comments.
Japan’s first VR porn festival rolled over and started smoking a cigarette before it even got its clothes off. Due to overcrowding, the first time anyone had ever gathered a number of virtual-reality pornography enthusiasts into a single building ended far sooner than anyone expected. The packed crowds gave rise to safety concerns.
