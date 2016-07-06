VR Porn Convention Closed Due To Overcrowding

Safety concerns due to overcrowding caused this VR porn convention in Japan to be closed down almost immediately. Sooo many jokes to be made here, so little time. I'll leave that up to you guys in the comments. ;)

Japan’s first VR porn festival rolled over and started smoking a cigarette before it even got its clothes off. Due to overcrowding, the first time anyone had ever gathered a number of virtual-reality pornography enthusiasts into a single building ended far sooner than anyone expected. The packed crowds gave rise to safety concerns.
 
Gigus Fire

it's the next big thing, i would expect most of the industry to be jumping in as early as possible.
 
Deleted member 245375

I honestly can't think of any jokes to be honest which does seem a bit odd considering. ;)
 
Nukester

So, smooth creamy finish in the box to the guy behind it? Cardboard box as the stand. wow.
 
Dead Parrot

Click on the picture to see that Yahoo Japan is one of the sponsors. You would think that Yahoo (think Tumbler) would know that Japan really embraces new tech porn.
 
NeoNemesis

Your getting into it and all of a sudden you look down and all you see is a giant Mosaic where your genitals used to be.

And people thought survival horror was scary on VR...
 
Deleted member 82943

I had to give up porn. Like most people with addictive personalities like mine I couldn't find a balance with life. I kept just doing the minimum so I can get my next porn fix. Relationships suffered and my work performance did too. Glad I got out before the VR revolution else I'd never see the light of day again.

I agree though that this will likely be big improvement and a step forward into making the experience even more life like.
 
Term-X

"The packed crowds gave rise to safety concerns."

Sounds like eye-poking was the concern... which begs to question were people's faces so low.
 
steakman1971

You know, I feel like I missed out on a few "booms" - the .com era, smart phones (actually am/was employed in this industry, but never made the million dollar app), next VR porn. I think I read Google said search queries where "up" 10000%. I can believe it. This will be an exploding, rising market.
 
sfsuphysics

Ok ok lots of comments...

1) Now are feminazis and SJWs going to bitch about booth babes at this event?

2) Wow, they pixelated the dude's face, usually the Japanese pixelate other parts

3) Really a cardboard box with a hole in it? Yeah nice "high tech" "virtual" sex event. "Put the VR goggles on and stick your hand in the hole and stroke this life like penis until it ejaculates!"

4) Doesn't matter how high tech awesome it is, you fucking know that all the good parts are going to be pixelated!

ok that's all I got.
 
westrock2000

NeoNemesis said:
Your getting into it and all of a sudden you look down and all you see is a giant Mosaic where your genitals used to be.

And people thought survival horror was scary on VR...
You are saying that the Japanese still get their junk blurred out even in virtual reality? Can't catch a break.
 
infinitywulfy said:
That was quite literally the first thing that popped in my head when I saw the picture.
It was the breast simulator. You can stick your hand in the box and fondle a fake boob while watching a VR model respond to the touch.

Or it could have been an artificial inseminator simulator which would make the deal more shitty.
 
Yoggy

HardOCP News said:
Safety concerns due to overcrowding caused this VR porn convention in Japan to be closed down almost immediately. Sooo many jokes to be made here, so little time. I'll leave that up to you guys in the comments. ;)

Japan’s first VR porn festival rolled over and started smoking a cigarette before it even got its clothes off. Due to overcrowding, the first time anyone had ever gathered a number of virtual-reality pornography enthusiasts into a single building ended far sooner than anyone expected. The packed crowds gave rise to safety concerns.
This is old news but tbh why is Japan years ahead of US on so many levels lol. VR porn convention... imagine!
 
