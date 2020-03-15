fightingfi
Look at Me! I need the attention.
it wont let me post in the VR thats why im Posting here. It says i need 2 tags? oh well here i go.
I bought this https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N33SZNY/ref=dp_cr_wdg_tit_rfb
Steam says my device isnt plugged in though it is.
I cant get out of the weird windows room *inside* the helmet i just walk around clicking edge and click here to use this or buy that game.
I have a few VR games but cant get the VR to play anything.
