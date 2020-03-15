VR help

fightingfi

fightingfi

Look at Me! I need the attention.
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
2,831
it wont let me post in the VR thats why im Posting here. It says i need 2 tags? oh well here i go.

I bought this https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N33SZNY/ref=dp_cr_wdg_tit_rfb

Steam says my device isnt plugged in though it is.

I cant get out of the weird windows room *inside* the helmet i just walk around clicking edge and click here to use this or buy that game.

I have a few VR games but cant get the VR to play anything.
 
Droc

Droc

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 20, 2007
Messages
3,325
in steam, get "windows mixed reality for steamvr" open that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top