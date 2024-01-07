VPN service that lets you download Wireguaurd configs

Question,



Does anyone know of a, preferably American, VPN service that allows you download Wireguard .conf files so I can freaking use my Unifi Dream Machine Pro with it?



I just got PIA 3 year sub, used to have them for years before that, but I cant download Wireguard conf files at all. They do not have a way you can do this so its a moot service for me.



Unifi will allow the entire router, or any subnet you choose to have dedicated 24/7 WGuard/OpenVPN connection across the whole subnet.



I have a 1gig sym fiber so I dont want to use old outdated and slow Open VPN. I only get 1/10th of my subscribed speed. On wireguard I can get about 6 to 700mbps u/d.



Thanks