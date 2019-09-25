VPN recommended for coffee shop wifi?

Once per week I do an hour of work on the Windows 10 laptop at coffee shops using free wifi. Client emails, project tracking with Evernote, shopping on Amazon, Ebay, etc for clients. Is it recommended to get a VPN?
What types of risks are there without having a VPN? Passwords stolen? Credit cards stolen? ID theft? Viruses/malware? Other?
Are the risks same if using an Android smartphone or iPad on public wifi?
