VPN real protection for websites?

My Norton everything-security application packages includes auto-VPN, so I turned it on recently. But I have to wonder. Back in the 90s and '00s, VPNs for corporate networks very popular, because they provided end-to-end privacy between a user's system and a corporate server. But what is the reach of VPN privacy when connecting to your bog standard public website.
And further, with https practically universal, is VPN privacy even required at all, except to hide some information from your ISP?
