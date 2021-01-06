VPN - IP spoofed, DNS spoofed, but not coordinates?

EnthusiastXYZ
As of last few days I notice that browserleaks.com/ip reports something strange on all devices connected to my network - ISP (not VPN) geolocation coordinates, but it reports correctly-spoofed IP and DNS addresses. The host browserleaks/ip reports is your typical/common VPN host - H4Y Technologies. The ISP coordinates that site shows are also coordinates of my (extremely small) town "X". This happens to an entire IP range that is supposed to connect a different city "Y" many miles away from my ISP and from my town "X". Other sites, such as https://whatismyipaddress.com/ do show correct VPN geolocation of city "Y".
This happens on all devices, browsers, etc. This isn't some cookie leftover. The coordinates that browserleaks.com/ip shows are 100% match to my local ISP coordinates. Changing DNS and/or DNS type (plaintext, DNS-over-HTTPS, DNSCrypt, etc.) doesn't change anything. What does this mean?
