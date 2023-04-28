VPN DNS re-direction trickery!

Addresses starting with "198.18." or "198.19." are set aside for use in isolated laboratory networks used for benchmarking and performance testing. They should never appear on the Internet and if you see Internet traffic using these addresses, they are being used without permission. Click to expand...

VPN provider DNS servers can re-direct from one proxy to another in ways that other private DNS providers (Cloudflare, Quad9, AdGuard, NextDNS) don't. For example, VPN DNS servers can re-direct to reserved IP ranges (192.0.0.0/24, 198.18.0.0/15, etc) to allow VPN network clients to watch Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime streaming content within VPN network tunnels. If clients decide to use other non-VPN private DNS providers (Cloudflare, Quad9, AdGuard, NextDNS) within the same VPN network, then they get directed to the mentioned sites' (Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime) public IP addresses, which detect use of VPN and block streaming content playback. The same affects some online gaming platforms, like Steam and Uplay.Using VPN DNS servers outside of VPN network tunnels does not re-direct to the mentioned reserved IP ranges (192.0.0.0/24, 198.18.0.0/15, etc) for the same mentioned sites (Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime) and directs clients to same sites' public IP addresses, just like private DNS providers (Cloudflare, Quad9, AdGuard, NextDNS) do inside and outside VPN network tunnels.That means VPN DNS servers direct to different IP addresses, depending on whether users of such VPN DNS servers are inside or outside of VPN network tunnels.I guess use of such reserved IP ranges within VPN networks doesn't actually break IANA rules because VPN networks are private and rules say: