VPN advice and Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro

I do NOT even know how to phrase the question I am asking. I do not even know if I am asking the correct question.



Please help me with all of it.



I’ve ordered the Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro (UDM Pro) and should get it this week.



Hopefully soon I will be getting Starlink and fiber. I will hook them both up to the UDM Pro. I believe the UDM Pro does fail over, but hopefully it’ll do balancing (they’ve said that for some time, but that is another issue).



Anyrate. I would like to protect ALL my data in my house. Is the correct method using a VPN at the level of the UDM Pro? I want it to be as trouble free for each client on the network as possible. Basically I would like to configure the UDM Pro and that’s it. No need to go to each client and load VPN software.



Eventually I would like to connect to my Synology server, and my camera system (I can do neither right now since my bandwidth is a MAX of 8/1) remotely.



Am I even on the right track?