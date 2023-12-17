Voyager 1 has finally started glitching after a near-constant operation of 46 years.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smar...ng-nonsense-from-interstellar-space-180983448
https://www.universetoday.com/164791/voyager-1-has-another-problem-with-its-computer-system/
Apparently, one of the 3 onboard computers on Voyager 1 (launched in 1977) has failed and she's now just transmitting jibberish.
Sadly turning it off and back on again has not corrected the issue.
So Engineers are getting creative with some very old documents in an attempt to troubleshoot.
