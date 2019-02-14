Vox Media Goes After YouTubers That Mocked The Verge PC Build Video

cageymaru
Vox Media is leveraging copyright strikes against YouTube channels that mocked The Verge's infamous PC build video. The company has allegedly manually filed a copyright strike against Kyle of Bitwit for creating a parody video of The Verge PC build video. WCCFTECH says that this will create the Streisand Effect "whereby an attempt to hide, remove, or censor a piece of information has the unintended consequence of publicizing the information more widely, usually facilitated by the internet." It is obvious that a parody is considered "fair use" so more than likely Vox Media will lose the case. But not before reminding the entire tech industry how bad that PC build video really was.
Welp, @voxdotcom just removed the "Lyle Reacts to the Verge's PC Build Video" claiming copyright violation and @ Youtube, without warning, felt that was deserving of a strike against the channel. Watch out @ScienceStudioYT @TechYESCity @KristoferYee
