Vox Media Goes After YouTubers That Mocked The Verge PC Build Video

I wonder who at Vox did this. It seems they do not know either of the Streisand effect nor of the fact that it is fair use. I can't believe that the person or people involved actually use the internet like we do. I browse several web sites as well as YouTube for my tech news and reviews. It doesn't take long to understand the fine line YouTubers walk with fair use and potential copyright strikes, as well as the difficulty of getting back on YouTube's good graces once you're flagged as having crossed it.



I wonder what happens now. I have heard of other channels getting copyright strikes against them for other reasons, but I have never heard of how one gets the strike cleared. Is there anything we common folk can do to show our disapproval at Vox or at least show that their strike is invalid?

(Edit) Nevermind, I see the update that the strike was negated. I wonder if it is because Kyle, or more generally tech YouTubers are a much larger audience which can influence and accelerate a positive decision.



Further, is there any penalty for submitting invalid copyright claims against channels? If not, whose to stop someone from doing the same thing right back at Vox?