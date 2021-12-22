Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2021 {part two}

I vote for...

  • W.Feather

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pentathlon People

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • motqalden

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • pututu

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
  • This poll will close: .
P

Pocatello

DC Moderator and [H]ard DCOTM x5
Staff member
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
6,473
Here is the second voting thread. Best of luck to ya'll!

In the olden days... way back in 2019...

candidates for DC'er of the Year would post memes, trash talk their fellow team mates, and lots of trash talk aimed at the competitors for this illustrious title.

Or not. It is up to you. But it can earn you some votes.

Part 1 of the DCOTY voting thread
 
