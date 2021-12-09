Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2021 {part one}

  • This poll will close: .
For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nomination thread because the only worthy candidates are the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year.

The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.

If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.

Each step will last 10 days.

Time to vote! This is part one of two.


1 January applejacks

2 February Holdolin

3 March W.Feather

4 April howmanybacons

5 May Pentathlon People

6 June michalrz

7 July ByteDown[H]ard

8 August motqalden

9 September kirk121

10 October pututu

11 November wareyore

12 December arnemetis


Feel free to check my work and make sure that I have the correct monthly winners in the poll listed above.

Thanks!
 
