Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2020 {part one}

part one of the DCOTY contest:

  • MN SCOUT

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tornlogic

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • W.Feather

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • VietOZ

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • pututu

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • DooKey

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • motqalden

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • fastgeek

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • the901

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • EXT64

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nathan_P

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pocatello

    Votes: 0 0.0%
P

Pocatello

DC Moderator and [H]ard DCOTM x4
Staff member
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
6,355
For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nomination thread because the only worthy candidates are the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year.

The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.

If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.

Each step will last 10 days.

Time to vote! This is part one of two.


1 January MN SCOUT

2 February Tornlogic

3 March W.Feather

4 April VietOZ

5 May pututu

6 June DooKey

7 July motqalden

8 August fastgeek

9 September the901

10 October EXT64

11 November Nathan_P

12 December Pocatello
 
Feel free to check my work and make sure that I have the correct monthly winners in the poll listed above.

Thanks!
 
