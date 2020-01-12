Voodoo 5 5500 and Geforce ti4600 128 mb Ed

Voodoo 5 5500 the far right capacitor is broken off i didnt know until i looked more closely at it just now. Not sure if it can be fixed im not that tech savy from that point of view. SOLD AS IS the fans due spin i used a compressor to clean it up gently and used my fingers they do the fans that is move properly. I will ONLY take checks or CASH. ive been ripped off here once before once the payment is recieved and VALID only then would i send it out. TI 4600 128 mb old fan had died and replaced it its a little loud from what i remember but it did work last time i used yrs back again SOLD AS IS. Voodoo 5 5500 $250 TI 4600 128 mb $100