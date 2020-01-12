Voodoo 5 5500 and Geforce ti4600 128 mb Ed

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by fightingfi, Jan 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM.

  1. Jan 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM #1
    fightingfi

    fightingfi Look at Me! I need the attention.

    Messages:
    2,747
    Joined:
    Oct 9, 2008
    Voodoo 5 5500 the far right capacitor is broken off i didnt know until i looked more closely at it just now. Not sure if it can be fixed im not that tech savy from that point of view. SOLD AS IS the fans due spin i used a compressor to clean it up gently and used my fingers they do the fans that is move properly. I will ONLY take checks or CASH. ive been ripped off here once before once the payment is recieved and VALID only then would i send it out.

    TI 4600 128 mb old fan had died and replaced it its a little loud from what i remember but it did work last time i used yrs back again SOLD AS IS.

    Voodoo 5 5500 $250
    TI 4600 128 mb $100
     

    Attached Files:

    fightingfi, Jan 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM
    fightingfi, Jan 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM #2
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,015
    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2006
    Can you show they work? Asking beyond top dollar and saying as-is cash only first seems a little strange.
     
    w1retap, Jan 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM
    w1retap, Jan 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM
    #2
    pendragon1 likes this.
  3. Jan 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM #3
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,492
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Agreed, if neither of these are in working condition I'm not sure people will pay those prices. Do you also accept USPS MO's?
     
    Furious_Styles, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM
    Furious_Styles, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM
    #3
    pendragon1, w1retap and SamuelL421 like this.
  4. Jan 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM #4
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,110
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2000
    guess you should have mentioned they were modded or broken in your "what to do" thread...
    put em on ebay as is and see what you can get.
     
    pendragon1, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM
    pendragon1, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM
    #4
    SamuelL421 likes this.
  5. Jan 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM #5
    SamuelL421

    SamuelL421 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    183
    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2016
    Money order is the only way to go if you don’t want to do PayPal. Cash/check aren’t safe online for anyone.
     
    SamuelL421, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM
    SamuelL421, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM
    #5
    pendragon1 likes this.