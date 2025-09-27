  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Volvo North America confirms staff data stolen following ransomware attack on IT supplier

“It said the pilfered personal data was taken from a production environment of a system due to be deployed for reporting and monitoring workplace incidents.

In addition to the aforementioned data types affected, it said employee accounts were included in the compromised data, as well as employment information such as how long an individual had worked for the city, and their role.

Chalmers University of Technology, Karlstad University, Örebro University, Lunds University, Linköping University, Umeå University, and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences all confirmed they were among the educational institutions also affected.

Uppsala University said it operated Adato on-premises, and was therefore unaffected. ®”

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/26/volvo_north_america_confirms_staff/
 
