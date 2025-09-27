Volvo North America confirms staff data stolen following ransomware attack on IT supplier

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,535
“It said the pilfered personal data was taken from a production environment of a system due to be deployed for reporting and monitoring workplace incidents.
In addition to the aforementioned data types affected, it said employee accounts were included in the compromised data, as well as employment information such as how long an individual had worked for the city, and their role.
Chalmers University of Technology, Karlstad University, Örebro University, Lunds University, Linköping University, Umeå University, and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences all confirmed they were among the educational institutions also affected.
Uppsala University said it operated Adato on-premises, and was therefore unaffected. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/26/volvo_north_america_confirms_staff/
In addition to the aforementioned data types affected, it said employee accounts were included in the compromised data, as well as employment information such as how long an individual had worked for the city, and their role.
Chalmers University of Technology, Karlstad University, Örebro University, Lunds University, Linköping University, Umeå University, and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences all confirmed they were among the educational institutions also affected.
Uppsala University said it operated Adato on-premises, and was therefore unaffected. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/26/volvo_north_america_confirms_staff/