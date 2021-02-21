voltage question on 5800x

Got a gigabyte Tuf Gaming wifi x570 board with a 5800xThe chip seems to spike randomly with temps and voltage. Im new to AMD outside of threadripper which never really overclocked well so Im just trying to get my bearings and havent touched anything yet. But this doesnt seem normal for any chip. it sits in the upper 30's with nothign running but starts to jump up just with chrome. I've seen it hit 90 before I disabled the " Extreme quiet" fan options but can still get to 88-9 while gaming.Its been cooled by a MSI coreliquid 240r. Which works fine on a intel chip but I think just watching the voltage it plays a bigger part in this.Thoughts, Ideas, directions?