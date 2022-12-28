Volodymyr Yezhov game developer (S.T.A.L.K.E.R.) KIA in Ukraine.

Krenum
Volodymyr Yezhov game developer for the popular PC game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. was killed in action defending his country of Ukraine near Bakhmut.
Other games and projects included : Cossacs 2, Alexander, Heroes of Annihilated Empires & Fishing Planet.
He was a good Stalker.
RIP Hero of Ukraine.
