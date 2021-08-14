VoIP provider for mobile phone - need recommendations

I plan on routing my mobile number to a VoIP service to prevent calls and text messages from reaching my mobile phone over insecure SS7 system used by all mobile carriers. At the moment I use Google Voice for that, but it's Google and it requires Google Play Services (Google Mobile Services) that basically put Google in control of your device and allow it to track almost everything you do on it. GrapheneOS is an excellent choice for a secure Google-free Android-based OS, but am undecided when it comes to VoIP providers. I want to be able to route calls through VPN. Google Voice uses STUN protocol for calls and it gets routed over VPN without problems.



I don't mind having a dedicated VoIP app on my phone as long as it isn't as invasive as Google, but I prefer to use Android's built-in SIP capability. I need recommendation for VoIP provider that is at least someone privacy and/or security-oriented.