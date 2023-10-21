Voice chat ingame PUBG not working

Recently moved houses and and now using another internet setup. Now ingame pubg voice chat has complexly stopped working. My voice chat works outside of pubg but not ingame. I have toggled all channel ingame, mute/umute etc but nothing makes it work after changing to a new internet network.
I tried changing the IP4 Primary DNS to 8.8.8.8 and secondary DNS to 8.8.4.4 has some people on the web mentioned to do and this did not work either.
Anyone know why PUBG could not be letting any incoming and outgoing voice to work ingame anymore after I moved house and internet network.
