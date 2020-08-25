VNX5300 - rescued from the scrap heap

I was able to save an array from the scrap pile at work. Two Control Stations, Data Movers, a DPE and a few DAE15's with 4TB NL-SAS drives



Software wise, Its pretty out of date, and there is no way on this covid-ridden-world that I am going to put this under support with EMC to get the software updates.



Anybody out there have some bits they can share, help a brother out?