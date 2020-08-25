VNX5300 - rescued from the scrap heap

D

dnsplus

n00b
Joined
Aug 25, 2020
Messages
1
I was able to save an array from the scrap pile at work. Two Control Stations, Data Movers, a DPE and a few DAE15's with 4TB NL-SAS drives

Software wise, Its pretty out of date, and there is no way on this covid-ridden-world that I am going to put this under support with EMC to get the software updates.

Anybody out there have some bits they can share, help a brother out?
 
L

likeman

Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2011
Messages
711
dell are quite good at still supporting old hardware (software wise) sounds like the unit is still running with an OS (witch it shouldn't be really, should of been wiped before been binned)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top