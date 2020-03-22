How to manually install Folding @ Home on VMware Photon OS?03/22/2020 by William Lam 2 CommentsAs many of you may already know, VMware just released the VMware Appliance for Folding @ Home Fling last week and you can check out this blog post A Force for Good: VMware Appliance for Folding @ Home by Amanda Blevins for all the details. For those new to F@H and wish to participate, the VMware F@H Appliance is highly recommended as it is optimized and makes it very easy to setup and all configurations are driven through OVF properties. We certainly would appreciate it if you supported Team VMware (52737) which is the default team configuration but you can technical specify any valid F@H team ID during the deployment wizard.