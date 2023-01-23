VLC HDR Bug Subtle black no matter what you adjust

Have the above problem

according to this is a bug that still has not been fixed.
https://forum.videolan.org/viewtopic.php?t=149863

According to inet you should use mkvcleaver to extract the subtle and save it as an SSA file and then add it back into vlc. Didn't get it together yesterday in mkvcleaver. Is there a faster clean solution that would also work for mp4 files ?
 
