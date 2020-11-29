VLC has terrible sound quality playing mp3s

I just got a new laptop and installed VLC media player, but when I play mp3s through VLC it sounds terrible: compression artifacts, no highs, no bass. If I play the same file in Windows Media Player its fine. Standard VBR mp3 files.



Any ideas? Windows 10 Pro, Xeon E2286M, 64 GB RAM.



Forgot to add: the same mp3s play fine via VLC on my desktop.