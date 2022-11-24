Visiontek Mystery boxes are back

Read the previous year responses. Most werent worth the cost of shipping let alone anything else in the box. Thread took a turn for the worst last year once boxes started showing up. Save your money.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Read the previous year responses. Most werent worth the cost of shipping let alone anything else in the box. Thread took a turn for the worst last year once boxes started showing up. Save your money.
Haha. Too late. I will manage my expectations accordingly. I’ve wasted $85 on dumber things, I’m sure. They make RTX 4090s, right!? Lol
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Read the previous year responses. Most werent worth the cost of shipping let alone anything else in the box. Thread took a turn for the worst last year once boxes started showing up. Save your money.
Yep, this is what I remember as well--lots of returns that weren't even working just put in a box and shipped out to people. Bad form imo.
 
SamirD said:
Yep, this is what I remember as well--lots of returns that weren't even working just put in a box and shipped out to people. Bad form imo.
Makes sense. Clear out their RMA dept trash. I’ll post here for everyone’s entertainment!
 
