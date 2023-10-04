Vision researcher looking for a gaming monitor: Tips?

psychophysics
I wanted to ask for advice from the gaming hardware experts here. I'm not a gamer, but a university researcher who studies visual perception.
I am measuring human brain waves (EEG) evoked by the onset of (1) visual stimuli (think of simple images or patterns) and (2) by flickering stimuli (think a simple greyscale pattern that flickers sinusoidally at 60 Hz).
In our laboratory, we traditionally used old-fashioned Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) monitors that have extremely short “input lags” (I mean the time from the display update command to the stimulus being drawn) and almost instantaneous luminance ramps. They also refreshed at 200 Hz, albeit at low resolutions (800 x 600).
I am now looking for an affordable (<2000 Dollars) monitor as a CRT replacement. I find the new generation of gaming monitors very promising, as I am looking for a monitor supporting 240 Hz or more. Resolution is largely irrelevant, full HD would be enough.
However, refresh rate, input lag, response time, and contrast levels are important. It shold also possible to gamma-calibrate/luminance-linearize the monitor. Specifically, I would like to present a stimulus that flickers sinusoidally at 60 Hz, that is, at a refresh rate of 240 Hz, it would go from black to white and back in four frames (i.e., luminance: 0% – 50% – 100% – 50%... etc.). At 360 Hz, this would happen in 6 instead of 4 frames, even better. It would also be great if the monitor could be run at these refresh rates with a not-too-fancy GPU, e.g. for example at only half the native resolution (e.g., running a 2560 x 1440 monitor at 1280 x 720), since resolution barely matters.
Here are my questions, since I know very little about modern gaming monitors:
I was looking at the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, because it seems to have the best input lag and response times and supports 240 Hz. To my understanding, this monitor has a total response time (0% to 100% luminance) of 1.8 ms, so I guess it should be able to easily display this flicker with full, proper contrasts?
Do you have any other recommendations for monitors that might be suitable for this purpose? The 360 Hz IPS gaming panels seem to have higher input lags and response/ramping times.
Also, can you give me any recommendation for a suitable but minimum graphics card needed? Again, I know very little about modern GPUs. Ideally, it should be an AMD graphics card which supports AMD FreeSync via Display port that can be run under Linux, as the stimulus presentation software we use (http://psychtoolbox.org/requirements.html#graphics-hardware-requirements) reports the most reliable timing accuracy with this combination.
Thank you for any input/pointers!
Peter
(Note: I will eventually measure the monitor’s timing in the lab with a photo diode and a high-speed camera once it is bought, but would like to already order a monitor that may be suitable)
