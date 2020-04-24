Visio snapping guides don't work

I don't know what version it is other thank "Visio Plan 2 MSO". Whatever comes with Office 365 these days. Ever since Visio was reinstalled on my laptop, the snapping and guides in flow charts haven't been working:As you see here, it should show a guide to center and size the box I am moving. Instead it doesn't show anything. No one has a damn clue why this doesn't work. I even had a thread going back and forth with MS support and they were clueless.Anyone else had this issue? I've double checked the settings for guides and snapping and nothing seems to fix it.