Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown - sources

Crypto use for an exchange of money for people willing and able to use credit cards do seem like trying to find something to do with an interesting tech rather than searching for an interesting thing to do for consumer.



The seller and buyer both have a lot of confidence in a third party, i.e. Visa-Mastercard-American express, lot of confidence with their respective bank account that accept them, it is hard to see the value of crypto here.



Isn't a lot of the value of crypto is connecting people that do not trust each other nor a third party ? American express would have been just a way to give cash back reward type in crypto instead of cash (again considering that they can give it in money in your credit card balance account instead, thats quite useless)