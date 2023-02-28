Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown - sources

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,622
Pretty intense

"U.S. payment giants Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N) are slamming the brakes on plans to forge new partnerships with crypto firms after a string of high-profile collapses shook faith in the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...sh-wake-industry-meltdown-sources-2023-02-28/
 
Red Falcon

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
11,847
These companies are also pushing forward with CBDC and are currently in a trial run of it, so there is no surprise they are moving away from conventional crypto currencies.
The crypto meltdown is just a happy convenience that makes for good PR.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,487
Crypto use for an exchange of money for people willing and able to use credit cards do seem like trying to find something to do with an interesting tech rather than searching for an interesting thing to do for consumer.

The seller and buyer both have a lot of confidence in a third party, i.e. Visa-Mastercard-American express, lot of confidence with their respective bank account that accept them, it is hard to see the value of crypto here.

Isn't a lot of the value of crypto is connecting people that do not trust each other nor a third party ? American express would have been just a way to give cash back reward type in crypto instead of cash (again considering that they can give it in money in your credit card balance account instead, thats quite useless)
 
