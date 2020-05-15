Visa Applies For Digital Dollar Blockchain Patent

erek
Visa’s Crypto and Blockchain Ventures
"Visa has made previous major announcements, keeping a close eye on the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Last year, Visa was originally announced as a member of the new Libra Association established by Facebook until it withdrew in October, along with a number of other companies. Also, in June of last year, Visa announced it was entering the $125 trillion cross-border, business-to-business (B2B) transactions market using distributed ledger technology to make payments faster, cheaper, and more transparent. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, a Belgian organization started in 1973 with 11,000 financial institutions, currently serves 11,000 financial institutions conducting B2B transactions, however, SWIFT has been criticized for its legacy systems and inefficiencies.
Additionally, in February of this year, Visa announced it had granted permission to Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, permitting them to issue a debit card where individuals could spend their crypto through the card."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonb...digital-dollar-using-blockchain/#76a9d33d5b63
