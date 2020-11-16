Virtual pfSense and switch VLANs

Wasn't sure if this should be posted here or in virtualization.I put pfSense in my 2 node ESX cluster but am having issues with it communicating over a L2 switch with VLANs. I'm not expecting anybody to have the golden ticket since I'm working with old hardware but hoping to get some direction.What I've tried:Only set Portgroup VLAN in ESX and VLAN in pfSense for the WAN port. (no communication/WAN IP)Only set VLAN on 3 ports of switch. This appeared to allow two VLANS (1,10). This may be where I have to dig in. All switch ports are default to 1.I also tried setting them 3 ports as trunk but didn't see a change.note- I tried with and without portgroup VLAN and pfSense VLAN assigned.Hardware:HP DL380g6 x2Cisco Catalyst 2948G-GE-TXAMD shuttle running pfSense dedicated (WAN in / LAN out). Also running DHCPWorking configurationNon-working configuration