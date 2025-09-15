  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Virtual Boy Returns: Switch Adapter and 14 Classic Titles Headed to Switch in 2026

"The Nintendo Classics collection will debut with 14 Virtual Boy titles chosen to showcase the system's unusual approach to depth. The launch mix of games includes arcade ports and original experiments, including Virtual Boxing, V-Tetris, Teleroboxer, Mario Clash, Mario's Tennis, and Classic Pinball. Nintendo preserved the original monochrome look while updating the code so the games run on Switch hardware. Beyond nostalgia, this release could jumpstart a wider interest in stereoscopic handheld design. Developers could update mechanics with color, improved depth cues, and modern controls, or craft brand-new stereo-first games. Indie studios might port other niche 3D pieces, and bigger teams could reimagine major franchises in three dimensions. For now, Nintendo offers an affordable way to revisit an odd corner of its past and to test whether players want richer stereoscopic experiences moving forward."

1757943662043.png


View: https://youtu.be/Oc8qckEoKxk
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341004/...nd-14-classic-titles-headed-to-switch-in-2026
 
