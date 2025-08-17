  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Virginia Tech football game tickets x2 (Vandy, Cal, Miami)

Rev. Night

I have been a long time buyer of season tickets and I live hours away from Blacksburg so no way can I attend them all. Since tickets are from a season ticket set, they come with a premium seat cushion + backing for a much more enjoyable gameday experience. I am selling 2 tickets at:

50 yard line, East stands, Section 231, 4C, seats 9-10

All tickets will be texted or emailed to you based on your preference immediately. VT Athletics office has already released the tickets to my account

Games......Date..........Selling Price (each)
Vanderbilt......Sat, Sep 6............$ 65
California......Fri, Oct 25..............$ 81
Miami............Sat, Nov 22............$ 150

Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/26704

edit: for those of you wondering if this is legal per board rules, FrgMster said yes:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fsft-...-or-commenting.1891705/page-3#post-1046172481


Edit: ODU sold, vandy price drop
 

Sounds like fun.

I have season tix to wazzu and like enterprise 3.5hrs away. I totally get not making it to all.

No fair you get Cal and we dont anymore.
 
