Viotek GNV34DBE anyone have experience?

VIOTEK GNV34DBE 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor | 144Hz UWQHD 4ms | 2X HDMI 2.0, 2X DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm | G-Sync-Ready, FreeSync | 3-Yr Warranty (VESA) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086BLFMZW/ref=cm_sw_r_u_apa_fabc_EAX7FbPWYEQX7
Looks like a good samsung panel. Price is good for what it is. I bought one but it will not ship for a week or so. Just looking for opinions if this is the best I can do for around $400. Thanks
