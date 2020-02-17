VIOTEK GN35DA, just ordered it, cant wait to try it!

newls1
[H]ardness Supreme
Bought this monitor to try it out and see how 200hz refresh fells like on a VA panel. This will be for a gaming only pc so i dont care about it being perfect for color reproduction or any of that crap, just want performance. If I like it, ill keep using it, but really couldnt pass up the price and might go well with my 2080ti since its gsync compatible..... Currently using a LG 34" 144hz plane jane monitor so this might be a decent upgrade. I cant find a SINGLE REVIEW for this new "DA" version searching google or youtubes, so ill do a decent review once i get it in my hands. Ill follow up with this thread if anyone is interested. Here is the panel in question.... https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1