Vintage/retro motherboards recapping

keke
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2020
- Messages
- 66
Just adding a few thoughts on this topic.
The issue: I have (like many others) a bunch of moherboards/systems from different years - some looking good, some with leaking capacitors, or even older mobos with tantalum capacitors. As I want to keep these motherboard functional for next 10-20 years (at least), recapping is a must (I assume).
The question: are there any rules for vintage/retro motherboards for recapping? Like, what is a must for recapping if older than X years? Similar to vintage tube radios from 30s and 40s, where recapping is a must
- some Sinclair Spectrum ones, and Commodore C64C to start with
- say for early IBM PCs - IBM XT 5150 and 5160 as examples - tantalum capacitors tend to cause fireworks because of age...
- for standard 286 and 386 motherboards?
- for 486 motherboards?
- early 93-94 ones - including first Pentium Socket 4?
- motherboard between 1995 to 2000 - covering Pentium II / III and Athlon - Slot 1 and 2, Slot A
- guess for motherboards after 2000 recapping is not a must - unless known to be affected by a bad capacitors batch/period (2009-2010 perios was mentioned earlier).
