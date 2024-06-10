Vintage cpu: Win Chip mechanical samples/engineering samples. Hard to find rare

erek
Yah Cyrix had some cool things going on, they were close to being a real contender in the x86 market. Wasn't it poor FPU perf + lawsuits what did them in at the end?It's an interesting read to learn how Cyrix cloned even the mighty Pentium. They didn't just copy n' paste, they did some innovative things all things considered.
"The official Cyrix 5x86 website boasted about several features of the chip that were disabled by default in the final versions. The most controversial of these features was the "branch-prediction" feature, which was enabled in the benchmarks results on the company website when comparing the chip to Intel's Pentium processor. While it was possible to enable the extra features using a special software utility, it usually resulted in an unstable system, especially on earlier steppings of the chip when running 32-bit code."
They were fabless and trying to wedge themselves onto a platform not of their own design. The only way the could have survived is if they invested in other markets (Linux?), but I don't think they had any more ambition than to make Wintel clones. So they did themselves in by not branching out.Yah Cyrix had some cool things going on, they were close to being a real contender in the x86 market. Wasn't it poor FPU perf + lawsuits what did them in at the end?
I think it was both really. We got a P166+ because a real Intel was double the cost, but motherboards were so finicky that resellers would only sell them bundled with a board and configured. Still, it was a serious upgrade from our 486 and one we should have done earlier. I'm so sad that the motherboard has to be restored for that system to boot right now. It was a serious beast even though the cyrix heart held it back in some ways.Yah Cyrix had some cool things going on, they were close to being a real contender in the x86 market. Wasn't it poor FPU perf + lawsuits what did them in at the end?
“The official Cyrix 5x86 website boasted about several features of the chip that were disabled by default in the final versions. The most controversial of these features was the "branch-prediction" feature, which was enabled in the benchmarks results on the company website when comparing the chip to Intel's Pentium processor. While it was possible to enable the extra features using a special software utility, it usually resulted in an unstable system, especially on earlier steppings of the chip when running 32-bit code.“
SamirD / NattyKathy
what about the Transmeta Crusoe x86 clone with Morphing?
The Crusoe is a VLIW microprocessor that executes bundles of instructions, termed molecules by Transmeta. Each molecule contains multiple instructions, termed atoms. The Code Morphing Software translates x86 instructions into native instructions.
It worked really well for our use-case. It was basically like a celeron before celerons were even a thing--lesser price point with most of the performance for most use cases. Our DOS applications flew on that machine.Yeah those were terrible back in the day. I remember people talking that they were going to destroy everything, then they came out and were terribly slow and had massive compatability issues.